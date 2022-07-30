Last Updated:

Senior US Official To Visit India; Discussions On Food Security, Global Health Scheduled

A senior member of the United States of America State Department is expected to visit India next week for talks on a number of US international priorities. US' Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will engage in discussions on a variety of US multilateral goals, including combating food insecurity and improving global health systems during her visit. Additionally, she will discuss topics related to humanitarian requirements, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding as well. Apart from India, Sison will also visit Bangladesh and Kuwait from August 2 to 10.

In a statement, the US State Department, announced, "Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to India, Bangladesh, and Kuwait August 2-10 for consultations on a range of U.S. multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees."

Sison's meetings with senior Indian government officials will focus on possibilities to enhance India's cooperation at the United Nations. Further, she is also expected to discuss US support for Doreen Bogdan-Martin's bid to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union.

Sison to discuss collaboration on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

The US state department added, "In meetings with civil society leaders, the Assistant Secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

Sison's impending visit comes only days after USAID Administrator Samantha Power's two-day visit to India. Power met with India's political leaders on multiple occasions, during her visit. The USAID Administrator also spoke in a town hall event with representatives from the US Embassy and USAID, reflecting on the 75-year history of the US-India diplomatic relationship.

She met local USAID staff members in India while she was there, expressed gratitude for their dedication to promoting locally-driven development in India, and praised their fortitude in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Power also praised India's assistance to Sri Lanka and compared it with China's. Notably, in 2003, India paid off the debts of underdeveloped countries such as Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

(With PTI inputs)

