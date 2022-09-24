'Sent Him A Picture Of His House': Donald Trump Opens Up On Threatening Taliban Leader

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he threatened to "obliterate" the Taliban co-founder if he stepped out of line during his conversation with the latter over 18 months. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that he sent a picture of his house to Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to threaten him with what action the US could take if he did anything. He also criticised his successor US President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan.

Notably, US troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, despite the Taliban's takeover of the war-torn nation on August 15. In his interview with Fox News, Trump said, "I sent him a picture of his house," further claiming that the Taliban leader asked, "But why do you send me a picture of my house?" The former US President responded, "You will have to figure that one out. But if you do anything we will hit you harder than any country has ever been hit."

According to Trump, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said, "I understand, your excellency." Ex-POTUS claimed that the Taliban's co-founder addressed him as "your excellency" and further asked if he called Biden "your excellency." Claiming that the Taliban was "afraid" of the US, Trump further said that America did not lose a single soldier in 18 months.

Donald Trump criticises Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan

Calling the US troops withdrawal "horrible", Trump said that America lost 13 soldiers and a "large number of soldiers horribly wounded", further adding they had "no legs, no arms, their face blown to smithereens" during withdrawal. Ex-US President said that he would have followed a "very similar schedule" but he would have first evacuated citizens, and military equipment and he would have taken out the troops last from Afghanistan. According to him, the US left behind military equipment worth $85 billion (₹6,893,330,170,000) in Afghanistan during its withdrawal from the war-torn nation.

He further claimed that "a lot of bad people" were able to flee Afghanistan during withdrawal. It is pertinent to note that during the troops' withdrawal in 2021, the Taliban was able to retake the whole country as US forces departed from Afghanistan. After the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban regime continues to impose restrictions in the war-torn nation, including curbing the rights of women.

Biden holds talks with leaders of two US veteran groups

Meanwhile, on the first year anniversary of troops' withdrawal, US President Joe Biden spoke to leaders of two US veteran groups assisting Afghans who have fled from the country, according to AP. He held talks with the leaders of the veterans-led AfghanEvac and Honour the Promise groups to laud their efforts in resettling Afghan allies in the US after America concluded its 20-year war in the war-torn nation. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that they discussed the efforts made by veterans, the US government and Americans in welcoming 90,000 Afghans to America in the past year.

(With inputs from AP)