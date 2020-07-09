Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon Reported Missing After Leaving 'will-like Message' For Daughter

South Korean capital Seoul's Mayor Park Won-soon reportedly went missing on July 9 amid sexual harassment allegations. According to reports, authorities are now looking for the missing Mayor where his cellphone signal was last detected. Park Won-soon reportedly switched off his mobile phone near a small hill in Seoul’s Sungbuk neighborhood. The Mayor went missing after giving a message to his daughter, which she described to police saying it sounded like a will. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that they received a phone call from his daughter who wanted to report about her missing father, who supposedly left the home after giving her a verbal will-like message.

Missing after sexual assault allegations

According to reports, the daughter told police that she called them after trying her father's phone which was continuously not reachable. Media reports suggest that over 700 police personnel have been deployed to look for the missing Mayor, with four police dogs and three drones. Park Won-soon's colleagues while talking to the press said that he didn't come to work on Thursday and cancelled all his meetings, including the one with a presidential official. A local media news channel has reported that one of Park’s secretaries had filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police a night before his disappearance, where she also claimed other female employees at the Seoul City Hall, where the Mayor sits have suffered from similar harassment before.

Park was elected as Seoul's Mayor in 2011 and in June last year he became the first Mayor in the history of the city to be elected for the third consecutive term. Park, who is a member of President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party was considered a potential presidential candidate for the 2022 elections. Park was an activist and human rights lawyer before joining politics.

