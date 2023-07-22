Seoul Slams North Over Possible 'Hwasal' Strategic Cruise Missiles Launch; What Are They?

North Korea fired a string of cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves to South Korea. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that the incident took place around 4:00 am on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported. While the South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analysing the incident, the JCS stated that the authoritarian country might have launched the infamous 'Hwasal' cruise missile.

The tensions in the Korean peninsula are at an all-time high. North Korea continues to test catastrophic ballistic missiles, whereas South Korea’s joint military exercises with the US and Japan are adding fuel to the fire.

"Our military has bolstered surveillance and vigilance while closely cooperating with the United States and maintaining a firm readiness posture," the JCS said in a statement. The authorities made it clear that they are still investigating the type of missiles that were launched, Yonhap reported. The launch came just three days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

In March this year, the North Korean state media said that it has launched the "Hwasal-1"-type strategic cruise missiles and two "Hwasal-2"-type strategic cruise missiles in the South Hamgyong Province, accurately hitting targets set in the East Sea. The tensions between the two Koreas heightened after the port visit of nuclear-capable U.S. submarine, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737). This is the first time in 40 years that nuclear-capable equipment was stationed in the South Korean territory.

‘No missile launch can break out ties’: US

A day before North Korea conducted the missile launch, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that such missile launches only solidify America’s ties with South Korea and Japan. On Friday, the US diplomat urged China to help and bring North Korea back to the dialogue table. "We have channels of communication. We have used them, and we made clear going back to early in this administration that we were prepared to have negotiations with North Korea on the nuclear program with no preconditions," Blinken said while speaking at an annual security forum hosted by the Aspen Institute in Washington, Yonhap reported. "We sent that message several times. Here is the response we got: one missile launch after another," he added.

According to the South Korean news outlet, North Korea fired an unprecedented 69 ballistic missiles in 2022. This is the largest number of ballistic missiles launched by the draconian regime in any given year. “The partnership, the alliance that we have with Japan and with South Korea has grown even stronger, even deeper, and we have taken further steps to make sure that we could defend ourselves, defend our allies and partners, deter any aggression coming from North Korea," Blinken told the seminar. "So, in effect, the response that North Korea has elicited with these repeated provocations is only been to solidify the work the United States, Korea and Japan are doing together to make sure we can defend ourselves," he concluded.

What are the Hwasal missiles?

The Hwasal 1 and the Hwasal 2 missiles are touted as one of the strongest warheads possessed by the DPRK. According to the Military Watch magazine, the complementary cruise missiles began to appear in the late 2010s. The missiles demonstrate sophisticated features including the ability to conduct complex waypoint manoeuvres. These missiles are capable of performing wide-ranging roles including nuclear strikes, precision strikes on key facilities along with antishipping roles.

The Saturday launch came after Pyongyang warned that the US submarine's port visit to South Korea may “fall under legal conditions” to use the country’s war weapons. "I remind the U.S. military of the fact that the ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in DPRK law on nuclear force policy," North Korea’s Defense Minister Kang Sun-Nam said in a statement.