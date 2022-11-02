Seoul Stampede: Police Received Multiple Emergency Calls Hours Before Deadly Incident

The first calls that were made to the police about the crowd surge that led to the crush at the Halloween event in Seoul killing more than 150 people came at least four hours before the event turned into fatal chaos, sky news reported on Tuesday. There were at least 11 emergency calls made during the hours before the crowd surged and the revellers began a stampede. According to the outlet, the first warning of a possible deadly surge was made at 6.34 pm on Saturday evening, the records reveal.

Police received multiple calls

Yoon Hee-keun , National Police Commissioner General of South Korea, acknowledged that the crowd at the scene was "inadequate" and that the police received multiple calls later confirming that there were accidents at the event. The country's interior minister and the city mayor also acknowledged the loophole in response of law enforcement and apologized. South Korean investigators searched through the footage from more than 50 state and private closed-circuit TV cameras and the social media footage on what caused the crowd stampede at the Halloween party.

"We are analyzing CCTVs to find out the exact cause of the accident," Police chief investigator Nam Gu-jun was quoted as saying. "We will continue questioning more witnesses, including nearby shop employees," he added. Some recordings reveal the conversation with the police as one attendee said, "Looks like you can get crushed to death with people keep coming up here while there's no room for people to go down." "I barely managed to leave but there are too many people, looks like you should come and control," another added.

At least 151 people were killed in the harrowing incident after a stampede broke out at a Halloween event in Seoul. The disaster occurred near the Hamilton Hotel and is being labelled as "the deadliest" in South Korea's history, according to Yonhap news agency. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, authorities had set up a situation room at a nearby community centre to establish the identity of the dead and those injured. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol declared a period of national mourning. "This is truly tragic,” Yoon said in a statement.