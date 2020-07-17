Seoul Opens Probe Into Involvement Of Kim Jong Un's Sister Over Liaison Office Destruction

Amid worsening inter-Korean relations, Seoul has opened a probe into North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, over the destruction of a liaison office in June. According to media reports, Seoul Central District prosecutors started the investigation after receiving a criminal complaint from a Seoul-based lawyer.

North Korean Supreme Leader ordered to destroy the liaison office after reportedly “dirty” and “ insulting” depictions of his wife in the anti-Pyongyang leaflets. On June 16, North Korea confirmed that it destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office and cut all communication lines with South Korea amid rising tension in the Korean peninsula.

The anti-Pyongyang leaflets allegedly carried “provocative” images of Kim’s wife Ri Sol Ju which made the North’s leader furious, leading to the destruction of the liaison office in Kaesong, just north of the border. Satellite images provided by commercial company Maxar Technologies showed that the building remained standing but heavily damaged after the explosion.

Lawyer calls it South's property

The lawyer, Lee Kyung-jae, has claimed that the liaison office belonged to South Korea, notwithstanding its location, since the Moon Jae-in government had funded for its renovation. Lee said in the complaint that Kim’s sister used explosives to destroy the quasi-diplomatic mission building that served the public interest.

Before the destruction of the liaison office, the South Korean President had urged North Korea to not reverse the progress made on peace front and return to talks amid rising tension in inter-Korean relations. In a meeting with senior aides, Moon said that the promises of peace on the Korean peninsula by Chairman Kim Jong Un before 80 million people cannot be turned back.

“North Korea should not cut communications, raise tension and try to go back to the past era of confrontation,” said the President.

The inter-Korean relations took a major hit after defectors started floating the leaflets to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime over human rights violations and nuclear ambitions. The activist groups have continued sending rice, medicine, and face masks to North Korea via sea, as “humanitarian” gesture despite legal action from South Korean authorities.

