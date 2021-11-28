Serbia: Anti-government Protestors Block Bridges, Roads To Oppose New Laws

As anti-government rallies emerged on Saturday in Serbia, several clashes erupted between police and activists who had halted highways and bridges in the Balkan nation to protest against the new laws that they claim benefitting foreign companies and will be bad for the environment. Hundreds of protesters came to demonstrate in the capital city Belgrade, Novi Sad, and other sites on Saturday by obstructing major bridges and roadways for an hour which the activists characterised as a "warning blockade."

Anti-government protesters promised to conduct more rallies if the new laws on expropriation and referendums were not repealed. Further, during the blocking of roads, protesters blasted whistles and screamed "We won't give up Serbia." At numerous spots, massive lines of automobiles and other vehicles gathered as protestors only permitted emergency vehicles to pass, as per the associated Press.

Police detained Anti-government protesters during rallies

While retaliating against the demonstrators, police personnel tried to prevent them from reaching the bridges, resulting in confrontations. In spite of the obstructions by the police, the demonstrators had marched throughout Belgrade, successfully stopping traffic on a major bridge and in other prominent streets. Activists claimed that a handful of individuals have been detained, while on the other hand, police had warned earlier that any obstruction of bridges is unlawful.

Furthermore, a similar picture was witnessed on Wednesday, when over 2,000 protesters had gathered outside the Serbian presidential building to protest against the new laws by blowing whistles and obstructing traffic. On that day, they had marched through the central city area toward the parliament and government housings.

The conflicting situation rises in Serbia when several environmental and civil society organisations became outrageous over the governmental law which will empower the state to confiscate land and other assets from residents in the interests of foreign firms like Rio Tinto, which has met opposition to its plan to construct a lithium mine in western Serbia.

Meanwhile, Serbian officials have denied the allegations, claiming that the new laws are required due to infrastructure projects. Further, Aleksandar Vucic, the nation's authoritarian president, has announced that a vote on the Rio Tinto mining will be held.

In addition to this, during the recent time, concerns about the environment have increased drastically and local protestors criticise the populist administration for allowing nature to be destroyed for profit. Ecology organisations and scientists have cautioned that the proposed mine will wreak havoc on the region's environment which comprises affecting animal species, farms, as well as polluting waterways, AP reported.

(Image: AP)