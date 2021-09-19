Serbia Foreign Affairs Min Nikola Selakovic Embarks On Two-day Visit To India

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković is expected to pay a two-day visit to India from September 19 to 20 to hold a bilateral dialogue with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi. The latter will also deliver a keynote on strategic bilateral ties between India and Serbia. Selakovic had last held a dialogue with Ambassador of India to Serbia Subrata Bhattacharjee in November 2020, who handed the Serbian Foreign Affairs minister a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar on the occasion of Selakovic’s appointment to the position of foreign minister.

India and Serbia, over the last few years, have ramped up high-level bilateral exchanges and closer interactions to boost trade cooperation and strengthen economic cooperation. While India and Serbia have exchanged several ministerial visits, India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid a visit to Prime Minister of Serbia, Aleksander Vučić in September 2018 on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations wherein the two ally countries jointly released commemorative stamps on the renowned Serbian scientist and inventor, Nikola Tesla and the great spiritual leader of India, Swami Vivekananda.

H.E. Mr. Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi this morning. pic.twitter.com/LSqt4JBQiI — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 19, 2021

India-Serbia share 'strong ties' in areas of economy and culture

India and Serbia in the past have discussed the global and regional issues of mutual interest and have expressed commitment to further build on long-standing friendly ties, especially in the areas of economy and culture. The two ally and partner countries have strong bilateral cooperation in fields related to agriculture, food processing, defence manufacturing, science and technology, information technology, infrastructure, tourism, and pharmaceuticals. Indian companies invest hugely in Serbia in sectors of farm equipment like tractors, food processing, and pharmaceuticals to foster the goal of socio-economic development between both countries. As Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković visits on September 19, he is expected to deliver remarks on India-Serbia bilateral cooperation and strategic ties at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Xavier_Bettel/ANI