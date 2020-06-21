Serbia Holds Parliamentary Polls As Aleksandar Vucic Faces Split Opposition

Serbia is holding parliamentary and local elections on June 21 as President Aleksandar Vucic looks to consolidate his position amid splintered opposition. The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) hold 105 seats in 250-seats strong National Assembly and has been ruling the government with the help of allies.

Serbia has a unicameral legislature with 250 proportionally elected deputies by secret ballot for a 4-year term. The electoral threshold has been reduced from 5% to 3% for all parties to obtain seats in the 250-member parliament, although, the threshold is waived for ethnic minority parties.

Over 6.5 million people are eligible to vote in the elections that were scheduled to be held on April 26 but postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to IPSOS poll, Vucic’s party is expected to get an absolute majority and Socialist Party of Serbia, currently in the coalition government, is expected to finish second. Most of the opposition parties are boycotting the elections, questioning its legitimacy due to systemic corruption and lack of independent media.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Shares Benefit Of Yoga To Boost Immunity; Total Cases 410,461

Contained virus outbreak

The Balkan nation has been able to flatten the curve of virus infection with 12,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far. On June 20, Serbia reported 94 new cases of coronavirus one death related to the infection. The virus containment paved the way to hold elections but the WHO Director-General said that the pandemic still poses a major threat even countries are eager to open up their societies and economies.

According to the latest report, almost nine million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 467,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. On June 18, more than 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported globally, the highest single-day number so far. Tedros said that nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

Read: Latvia: 20-feet-tall Statue Unveiled To Honour Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus