Serbia President Joins College To Live His "basketball Coach" Dream

In an attempt to fulfil his younger self’s dreams, the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has enrolled himself in a sports college to become a basketball coach. As per local media reports, the leader had long wanted to pursue his sports goal and had often talked about it to the state media and broadcasters. In a post shared on Instagram on July 19, the leader flaunted his student ID book from the Belgrade-based college of sports and health alongside a miniature basketball.

“For the second time in my life I became a student, this time, it’s High Sports School of Vocational Studies in the desire to become a basketball coach for kids. You would not believe how happy I am that after many years I am starting to realize my boyhood dreams,” Serbian President wrote. A law degree holder, the 50-year-old leader said that it was a dream come true for him to have finally pursued what he long wanted to. In a pro-government tabloid, the leader also mentioned that his ambition was to become a basketball coach in Serbia, however, he was fated otherwise.

Speaking to a leading state broadcaster about his unique passion, President Vucic said that there was nothing more fulfilling and satisfying than spending Saturdays and Sundays with young players, adolescents, whom one can teach a sport. However, he stressed, that his passion was to train “small children” for both football as well as basketball.

Critics question the President "joining college"

Vucic decision to go back to college has largely been viewed with criticism as per local reports, as the news comes amid widescale protests over the government's casual approach to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, critics questioned his joining a college while he was much needed in office as a president during the challenging times with mounting responsibilities. Vucic’s step has been cited as “irresponsible” as Serbia witnessed massive social unrest across the country. As per reports, last week, protesters almost barged into the parliament with many pelting the police with bottles, rocks, and flares at Belgrade over administrations response to the health crisis.

(Image Credit: Instagram/@buducnostsrbijeav)