Serial Rapist Dubbed As 'Beast Of Kavos' Falls 100ft Off Cliff While Escaping Arrest

A serial rapist dubbed as “Beast of Kavos” fell off a cliff while trying to evade arrest, and ruptured a kidney and suffered fractures to his leg, hip and spine. Dimitris Aspiotis, 47, was sentenced to 52-years in jail for raping up to 100 women including seven British tourists but was released after serving just six years due to a change in the law.

Aspiotis reportedly plunged 100 feet into a ravine on the Greek Holiday island on May 22 as he was trying to evade capture in another rape case. The emergency services worked for three hours to rescue the rapist and hauled him out of the ravine on a stretcher. Police were hunting Aspiotis in connection with the rape of a 34-year-old Albanian woman two weeks ago.

The convicted rapist will remain in hospital under police guard until he recovers before returning to prison as he has breached the terms of this parole. He claimed to have a cocaine addiction and he would drag women inside the forest and repeatedly rape them for days.

Read: Premier League Player Accused Of 'gang Rape' During A Lockdown Party By A Woman: Report

Out on parole

Aspiotis’ release had sparked outrage and thousands of people signed a petition demanding his immediate imprisonment. Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, Kayleigh Morgan, one of the victims who had waived her anonymity to campaign against his release, said that it’s time for the authorities to throw away the key and hoped he stays in pain “for the rest of his life”.

The convict was released on parole in 2018 after he successfully convinced the authorities that he was a changed man as he was no more a cocaine addict that fuelled his crimes. Morgan said that she had warned and proved right that Aspiotis would strike again. The 33-year-old victim added she was glad that he was caught before ruining another woman’s life.

Read: Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Unnao Rape Survivor’s Uncle In Forgery Case

Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Denies Rape Allegation, Says 'the Woman Is A Fraud'