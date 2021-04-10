Setback For Amazon In New York Lawsuit, Plea Rejected Over Shortfalls During COVID-19

In the latest development of the lawsuit against Amazon, a federal judge on April 9 has ruled against the e-commerce giant as the company battled to defend itself in a case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James over ‘poor’ handling of its workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan granted James’ request to return her lawsuit to the New York state court where she had filed last month on February 16. The judge rejected Amazon’s request to move the lawsuit to Brooklyn federal court where the company had in return, sued James four days earlier to stop her from suing the online retail company.

Welcoming the court’s decision, James in a statement on Friday said, “As we have contended all along, Amazon has forced its employees to work in unsafe conditions throughout this pandemic, in violation of New York state labour laws."

"We are pleased with today’s decision to allow this case to be heard in state court, where it belongs. We look forward to making our case and continuing our work to protect workers,” she added

Earlier in February, James sued e-commerce platform, Amazon for failing to protect its workers in New York City amid the COVID-19 pandemic and retaliated against the employees who attempted to raise concerns over the conditions. In a statement, New York attorney general, Letitia James said that the American multinational technology company failed to provide ‘adequate health and safety measures’ to its employees at NY facilities.

‘Amazon violated NY labour law’

Since the company failed to maintain a safe work environment, James said that it ‘violated New York State Labour Law’ and then in addition to that, Amazon also unlawfully fired the employees to raised objections. NY Attorney General Letitia James also said that during the unprecedented health crisis, Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos had ‘made billions’ while the hardworking employees were forces to endure conditions that posed a great risk to their health.

She also said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it became evident that the e-commerce giant ‘valued profit over people.’ The New York Attorney General had also opened an investigation into Amazon in March 2020 after receiving numerous complaints about the ‘lack of precautions’. Eventually, the same inquiry was broadened to examine whether Amazon unlawfully fired its workers.

