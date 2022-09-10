Seven Russian Politicians Face Fine As They Accuse Putin Of Treason For Invading Ukraine

Police in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, have summoned seven politicians after they urged that President Vladimir Putin be charged with high treason for his decision to start the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

The seven MPs from the Smolny municipal district of St. Petersburg were issued subpoenas late on September 8 instructing them to appear at the police station the next day to complete protocols on a charge of defaming the Russian military forces. The group demanded that Putin be removed from office in a formal letter to the State Duma on September 7 because, in their view, the protracted conflict has compromised Russia's security.

The invasion resulted in the deaths of Russian servicemen, hurt the nation's economy and living standards for its population, prompted NATO to expand to Sweden and Finland, and militarized Ukraine with the cooperation of other countries, according to the letter.

Dmitry Palyuga, the appeal's author, posted it on Twitter, accusing Putin of "(1) the decimation of young able-bodied Russian men who would serve the workforce better than the military; (2) Russia's economic downturn and brain drain; (3) NATO's expansion eastward, including adding Finland and Sweden to "double" its border with Russia; (4) the opposite effect of the 'special military operation' in Ukraine."

The group was accused of "discrediting the ruling establishment"

Later, Palyuga and his fellow deputy Nikita Yuferev posted a summons from the St. Petersburg police for "discrediting the ruling establishment" on Twitter. Further, according to Palyuga, two of the four deputies who had been summoned were released by the police, and all of them were anticipated to receive fines.

The State Duma's five political party heads as well as the Russian Security Council received the letter. The Kremlin has worked hard to silence any criticism of their invasion of Ukraine. Following the commencement of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, the Russian government moved quickly to shut down the vestiges of Russia's free press and enacted a new law imposing severe criminal penalties for distributing "false" information.

According to OVD-Info, an independent organisation that tracks detentions in Russia, 16,437 people have been arrested or detained in Russia for anti-war action since the invasion began. Putin signed a decree in early March that stipulates heavy prison sentences for disseminating "deliberately misleading information" regarding Russian military activities as the Kremlin attempts to dominate the narrative surrounding its war in Ukraine.

Image: AP