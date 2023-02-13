Several Chinese Balloons Have Entered Taiwan's Airspace In Recent Years, Says Report

Taiwan has recently discovered that it has been the target of numerous balloon flights by the Chinese military, which is much more than what was previously known. This has raised fears that China may be preparing for an attack on the island. On average, these incursions happen once a month, according to a source quoted in a Financial Times report.

The Taiwanese defense ministry has only confirmed one incident, which occurred in February of last year, when multiple Chinese balloons hovered over the northern part of the country. Other countries in the region, such as Japan and the Philippines, have also reported similar incursions, but their governments have not provided much information about it. The frequent balloon flights over Taiwan shed new light on China's extensive military balloon program, which has recently gained global attention after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon near the coast of South Carolina.

Reports of balloons come amid heightened tensions between US & China

The recent revelations about Chinese balloons come at a time when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been increasing its capabilities to invade Taiwan. Although many experts in cross-Strait relations believe that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not made a decision to go to war, some US military officials believe that the PLA's buildup of missiles, air, and naval assets, as well as exercises that focus on invasion scenarios, indicate that Xi wants to be ready for a conflict in the near future. The increasing tensions between China and the US have also raised fears that Beijing may resort to force.

Taiwanese government officials have stated that the Chinese balloons seen in Taiwan's airspace typically fly at a lower altitude of 20,000ft and are made of a different material compared to the balloon that passed over the US. The US recently shot down three additional objects in North American airspace. According to the FT report, Taiwanese officials have stated that the dimensions and payload of the balloons indicate that they are not ordinary weather balloons that are allowed to cross other countries' airspace without prior approval under international law. The fear is that these balloons give China crucial information, however, it isn't clear what information balloons can provide which reconnaissance satellites can't provide.