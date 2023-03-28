Severe Air Pollution In Thailand Leads To Calls For Stricter Laws As Elections Approach

The severity of pollution in the northern region of Thailand is greater than other areas. On Monday, Chiang Mai was identified as having the worst air pollution on a live ranking by IQAir, a Swiss air quality company that monitors PM2.5 data in around 100 cities worldwide. The smog has made it difficult to see Doi Suthep mountain in Chiang Mai and prompted a doctor to discourage tourists from visiting the city on social media, reported The Guardian.

In Mae Sai, a district in Chiang Rai province, local media footage on Monday showed thick yellow dust in the air as the concentration of PM2.5 reached 76.3 times the World Health Organization (WHO) annual air quality guideline value, according to IQAir. Signs reading "Save Mae Sai" were hung in public places over the weekend.

Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai this morning, as PM 2.5 level went beyond 700 for second day in a row. 😨😨



(image from Thai PBS news center)



เห็นใจคนเชียงราย ค่าฝุ่นทะลุ 700 เป็นเช้าที่สอง

— Tulip Naksompop Blauw (@Tulip_Oum) March 27, 2023

Thailand experiences its worst air pollution levels during the cooler months, as this is when seasonal agricultural burning takes place throughout the region. This burning exacerbates the emissions already released by transportation and industry.

“(People) buy N95 masks, they buy air purifiers, they seal their houses, they get air quality monitors,” reported The Guardian quoting Weenarin Lulitanonda, co-founder of the Thailand Clean Air Network. But these options are not affordable to everyone. “There’s huge inequality,” she added.

Thailand's 'pollution watch room'

According to government data, over 1.32 million people in Thailand fell ill due to illnesses linked to air pollution during the first nine weeks of 2023. To address the issue in Bangkok, city authorities established a "pollution watch room" last year. The room features screens displaying weather patterns and pollution levels. One of the screens shows a live map of fires occurring across Thailand and neighbouring countries, represented by large clusters of red dots indicating farmers burning their fields to clear crops.

“If the dust level reaches level 3 [Bangkok health staff] will start to patrol, going out to provide masks and check on vulnerable groups,” said Wiruch Tanchanapradit, the director of air quality and noise management division at the Bangkok metropolitan authority, referring to a tiered-system used for monitoring pollution. “Dust-free” rooms, which are sealed and contain air purifiers, have also been set up in nurseries, he said.

On days with high pollution levels in Bangkok, the public is notified through text messages and social media to work from home, and signs in parks discourage outdoor exercise. In Bangkok-controlled schools, coloured flags are used to indicate whether it is safe for children to be outside.

However, campaigners argue that the root causes of the issue are yet to be resolved. They claim that large, powerful companies that contribute to the pollution through their supply chains continue to evade responsibility.

Thailand is a major producer of rice and sugarcane, and farmers burn their fields every season to clear the land, a practice that continues despite burning bans. This is because many farmers have no alternative, according to Saroj Dokmaisrichan, a sugarcane farmer in Suphan Buri province.

“If you burn [sugarcane] you don’t have the leaves any more. It’s easier for the farmer to cut,” he said. Labour costs are lower and farmers are able to meet factory deadlines more easily. Saroj, who owns a large farm, took out a loan to buy machinery so that he no longer needs to burn his fields, but this is not an option for smaller farmers, he stated, adding that “it’s impossible for them to even buy a secondhand machine."