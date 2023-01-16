Severe Cold Temperatures In Afghanistan Leave 20 People Dead In 15 Provinces

Freezing temperatures in Afghanistan have put at least 20 people to death, local outlet TOLO News reported on Monday. According to officials who spoke to the outlet, the past few weeks of heavy snowfall and cold weather in various parts of the country have killed at least 20 people in 15 provinces and forced 16 other people to seek immediate medical care.

Provinces impacted by the bitterly cold weather include Zabul, Ghazni, Herat, Panjsher, Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, Paktia, Ghor, Kandahar, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Parwan, and Bamiyan, as per a statement issued by the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) on Saturday.

The authority added that 21 houses have been fully destroyed and 59 others have incurred damages due to snow and downpour. The snowfall has also led to several main roads in Afghanistan’s central and northern provinces being closed. In provinces like Badghis, at least 4,000 cattle have died due to extreme temperatures.

Husain, a local from Herat, revealed that he had to be hospitalized after he faced harsh weather while traveling to Iran. "We were on the way for four hours that snowfall started and we could move forward anymore," he said. The cause for the hospitalization of at least 70 patients is hypothermia, according to data revealed by Herat Regional Hospital.

Casualties all across Afghanistan due to cold weather

Four people who battled a drug addiction also passed away due to hypothermia, which is also the leading cause of death of at least five shepherds in Badghis. "One shepherd and four children were killed due to hypothermia," said Ahmad Hanzala, the spokesman for Badghis governor.

According to local officials, the weather claimed the lives of five people in the province of Khost, and two each in Faryab and Jawzjan. Furthermore, one person died due to weather in Sar-e-Pul, and five people addicted to drugs died in Baghlan. The cold temperatures come at a time when Afghanistan already battles poverty, unemployment, and oppression of women’s rights under the Taliban rule.