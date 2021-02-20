Severe Monsoon Floods Hit Jakarta, Over 1,300 Residents Forced To Evacuate

Rescue services on February 20 were deployed in Jakarta to help evacuate people stranded by severe flooding after heavy rainfall. According to Associated Press, over 1,300 residents were evacuated from southern and eastern areas of the city after floodwaters rose to 1.8 metres (5.9 feet) in some neighbourhoods. Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency informed that the floods were caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers that cross the area such as Ciliwung, Krukut and Pesanggrahan Rivers.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that two hundred neighbourhoods have been affected, further adding that more than two dozen evacuation centres have been prepared across the city. While speaking to a local media outlet, Baswedan said that the rain has stopped, but water from other areas is still affecting Jakarta. “Hopefully, it won’t hit the city centre and when the water recedes people can resume their activities,” she added.

Jakarta on alert

The Indonesian Meteorological Agency (BMKG) has warned that extreme weather including heavy rain, strong winds and thunder is expected to continue into the next few days. The officials have asked residents in densely populated areas to remain vigilant. The BMKG said that Jakarta would be on alert for the next four days with data from the meteorology agency showing intense rainfall in the past 24 hours with the areas of Pasar Minggu, in Jakarta’s south, recording 226mm of rain since Friday.

According to Aljazeera, the environmentalists and scientists are saying that these incidents should not be normalised. The media outlet reported that overdevelopment, a lack of green space, and over-extraction of groundwater contribute to severe flooding and make Jakarta the world’s fastest sinking city. Meanwhile, the floods in Indonesia come at a time when the country is already grappling with the highest caseload and death tally from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and an economic recession.

