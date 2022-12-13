Sex Ban Doesn't Apply To Tourists, Won't Be Charged Under Law; Says Bali Governor

Tourists that visit Indonesia, Bali will not be criminally charged under the country's newly ratified criminal code banning sex outside marriage, Wayan Koster, governor of Bali, Indonesia’s top holiday hotspot, said in a statement on Monday, Dec 12. Indonesia recorded a total of four million tourists in 2020 before the novel COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. It ranked 44th most visited country by foreign tourists. More than 16 million people visited Indonesia in 2019.

Indonesia’s parliament approved the new law that made sex outside of marriage punishable by law, with imprisonment of up to one year if the Indonesian couple was found guilty. The law was passed on December 6 and attracted a widespread backlash from the rights group that questioned the amended criminal code as fundamentalism and called it an infringement on freedom. Cohabitation will be punishable in Indonesia by six months in prison or a financial penalty.

Governor of Bali, although, on Monday clarified that the country will maintain privacy and not check the marital status of tourists or if they were having sex outside of marriage. “Those who visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian criminal code,” he noted at a briefing.

“There will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas," announced Wayan Koster, governor of Bali.

According to Koster, the Indonesian parliament has made provisions in the criminal code, altering the previous stringent version to suit the tourists. Bali government “would provide a better guarantee of everyone’s privacy and comfortableness," said the governor. The measure was taken so that the new law does not deter tourists from visiting Indonesia and affects the country's tours and travel industry. “I want to emphasize for foreign tourists, please come to Indonesia because you will not be charged with this article,” said Koster.

Indonesia's strange 'no sex outside of marriage' law

The House of Representatives of the archipelagic nation Indonesia passed the Bill to Revise the Criminal Code (RKUHP). The newly revised penal code with many revisions and introductions has been an attempt by the legislation to outlaw the current criminal code that has been heavily influenced by its past Dutch colonial rule. Indonesian minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly addressed the parliament and said, "It is time for us to make a historical decision on the penal code amendment and to leave the colonial criminal code we inherited behind.”

Lawmakers and ministers celebrated the passage of the new bill while protests intensified outside parliament stating that the new laws are designed to curb political freedom and are a massive shift towards conservatism. The bill has been discussed in some form or the other since Indonesia first established itself as an Independent nation. Including current Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, seven Presidents have deliberated on the possibility of a full overhaul of the criminal code of the country. Suffice to say, it is being touted as the crowning achievement of the Jokowi administration.