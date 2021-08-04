Sex-selective Abortions Could Leave Women Outnumbered On Earth By 2100, Says Study

Skewed levels of the sex ratio at birth (SRB) due to sex-selective abortions in African and South Asian nations could outnumber women by 2100, researchers of BMJ Global Health has said on Wednesday. According to the research, around 45 million female birth had disappeared between 1970 to 2017 worldwide due to a steep rise in female baby abortions. Researchers that have used an extensive database of 3.26 billion birth records, warned that the rise in abortion could lead to long-term sex imbalances in more than one-third of the world’s population with yet unknown social and economic impacts on affected countries. The study that was published on August 2, has said that Asian countries like India and China, where the population is above 130 million, have been already facing skewed levels of the sex ratio at birth. If all countries at risk of SRB inflation experience a sex ratio transition, the projected missing female births increase to 22.1 million with a sizeable contribution of sub-Saharan Africa.

"Over the last 40 years, prenatal gender-biased sex selection has become the most visible consequence of son preference. Sex-selective abortions have been observed across a range of various countries from Southeast Europe to South and East Asia. It leads to a hike in the sex ratio at birth (SRB; namely the ratio of male to female live births) above its natural (biological) level and to the emergence of a surplus of male births," read the findings published by BMJ Global Health.

Male-biased sex structure could lead to demographic issues

Along with excess female mortality, the SRB inflation is a significant contributor to the ‘missing women'. SRB inflation is a concept referring to a population with much fewer females than males. The study further analysed that prenatal sex selection accounts for about half of the recent deficit of females in the world. Additionally, the researchers warned that the men-biased sex structure could lead to demographic issues such as marriage squeeze. The imbalance could increase antisocial behaviour and violence against females. It said robust planning would be needed to minimise future prenatal sex discrimination and its impact on social structures.

"It is, therefore, crucial to be able to anticipate the future dynamics of SRB inflation across the world, in already affected countries and in those at risk. The main challenge is to understand whether birth masculinity will stay indefinitely skewed in countries affected by sex-selective abortions and whether new countries may be affected in the future," read the study.

UNICEF shows a positive angle of the report

According to a report by UNICEF, a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, the world has made significant progress in reducing newborn and maternal deaths. Between 1990 and 2018, the infant mortality rate was almost halved – from 37 to 18 deaths per 1,000 live births. From 2000 to 2017, the global maternal mortality rate fell by nearly 38 per cent. But newborns and mothers – including adolescent mothers – are still dying in unacceptably large numbers – mostly from preventable or treatable causes, such as infectious diseases and complications during pregnancy or childbirth.

(With inputs from BMJ Global Health report)

Image Credit: Unsplash