Seychelles Celebrates 190th Birthday Of World’s Oldest Tortoise Named Jonathan

The World’s oldest tortoise, Jonathan has its 190th birthday which will be celebrated with a three-day birthday bash in Seychelles. He is living in Saint Helena since 1882 after being gifted to the governor of the small south Atlantic island. He is the most famous local celebrity who has been recognised by the Guinness World Records for being the oldest known living land animal and the oldest chelonian under the category of tortoises, turtles, and terrapins.

The Guinness World Records noted, “Jonathan’s age is an estimation based on the fact that he was fully mature, and hence at least 50 years old, when he arrived in Saint Helena from Seychelles in 1882. In all likelihood, he is even older than we think.”

Celebrations of the 190th birthday of tortoise

The governor of the British overseas territory, Nigel Phillips has finally granted an official birthday celebration for Jonathan on December 4, who has been estimated to be born in 1832, however, the precise date of birth remains unknown, reported The Guardian. In a three-day celebration, he would enjoy chatting with the St. Helena governor, Nigel Phillips, and his wife, Emma Phillips, and has the plan to nibble to celebrate his own birthday.

Those who attend the 190th birthday of the tortoise would receive a special certificate and would have the privilege to buy Jonathan-related stamps followed by the announcement of the winners of an art competition which was organised to celebrate famous reptiles.

To celebrate the 190th birthday of the oldest tortoise, a tortoise-friendly “birthday cake” and an animated video about his life have been arranged for the guests who have come from across the island, reported the Guardian.

The oldest tortoise has been a point of attraction on the reverse of the local five-pence coin. In 1991, he had a mate named Frederica, with whom he happily evolved an intimate relationship, and 26 years later, due to the lack of offspring, it was revealed after inspection that his partner Frederica turned out to be a male. The giant Seychelles tortoise who has been covered in long wrinkles has cataracts and lacks the sense of smell, reported the Guardian.