Seychelles Enforces COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Being World's Most Vaccinated Nation

World’s most vaccinated Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles on Tuesday imposed COVID-19 restrictions, shutting down schools, and cancelling sporting activities for two weeks as new cases surged. Even as the island country fully inoculated more than 60 per cent of its population, earlier on Tuesday, health officials banned mixing of households and closed public recreational activity premises such as restaurant and bars, putting citizens under the strictest clampdown like last year. As COVID-19 cases surged to 1,000 sparking fears of a new wave, the archipelago of about 98,000 citizens enforced the sweeping measure, according to several reports.

“Despite of all the exceptional efforts we are making, the COVID-19 situation in our country is critical right now with many daily cases reported last week,” Peggy Vidot, Seychelles health minister, said at a press conference Monday.

Health officials blamed the Easter celebrations as a possible spreader event that led to the rise of coronavirus infection. The government banned public gatherings and events and issued strict mask guidance and a ban on all nonessential movements. Office employees were asked to work from home.

The island country started the world’s first vaccination roll out aiming for herd immunity. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Wavel Ramkalawan said that goal should be reached by March, “When we would have vaccinated 70,000 of our people. That represents 70 percent because our population is 100,000.”

The country heavily relies on tourism, for its economic revenue and therefore it launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January 2021. About 44 percent of those vaccinated got their second shot by February.

Procured AstraZeneca from India

Seychelles had procured 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates, a close trading partner, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

India had also donated 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the world’s largest Pune’s Serum Institute of India. “We have a lot of good friends that love us,” Vanessa Lesperance, a medical officer in the Indian Ocean island nation, told the AP last month. “That made it easier for us to get a steady supply of vaccines.” She continued, “We’re looking forward to returning to normal life.”