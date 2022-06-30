SGPC & GoI To Commence Resettlement Of 11 Sikhs In Delhi Days After Kabul Gurdwara Attack

In a big development, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in coordination with Puneet Singh Chandhok's Indian World Forum and the Government of India has commenced bringing back distressed Sikhs from Afghanistan. Notably, 11 Afghan Sikhs will arrive today with the ashes of Sawinder Singh who was killed in the Kabul Gurdwara attack. Raqbir Singh who was also injured during the attack on Gurdwara in Kabul is also accompanying them.

Notably, the Afghan Sikhs are scheduled to arrive in Delhi today (June 30) at around 11:30 AM on a special flight from Afghanistan's Kabul. Also, the SGPC members will be there to receive the arriving Afghan Sikhs in Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that following the Kabul Gurdwara attack, the Home Ministry acted swiftly and granted e-visas to a number of Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan on a priority basis.

#WATCH | 11 Afghan Sikhs to reach Delhi from Kabul today. Ashes of late Sawinder Singh, who was killed in a gurudwara attack in Kabul will also arrive with the group



Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Advocate S Harjinder Singh on June 21 extended support to the Afghan Sikhs and announced that due to the current situation in Afghanistan, the air tickets of the Sikhs who want to come to India will be borne by the SGPC committee. SGPC president also appealed to the government of India to give permission to immediately bring Sikhs living in Afghanistan to India, so they could stay in the atmosphere of peace.

Kabul Gurdwara attack

Unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the premises of Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul around 7 am on June 18. At least 30 people were inside the Gurudwara chanting Sukhmani Sahib or morning prayers at the time the firing broke out. Total 5 people have reportedly been killed, including three infiltrators, Afghanistan's Pajhwok News reported. Among the killed was Sawinder Singh, a 60-year-old resident of Ghazni district in southeast Afghanistan.