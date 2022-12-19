Shakira Draws World Cup Attention To Amir Nasr; Iranian Footballer On Potential Death Row

Columbian singer Shakira, on Sunday, took the opportunity on the occasion of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup final to highlight Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, who could potentially face execution for expressing support for women amid unrest in Iran. Taking to her account on Twitter, the singer urged her fans to not sideline the grave matter due to Sunday’s match between Argentina and France.

"Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there's a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women's rights," she wrote on Twitter. "I hope there's more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what's important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just,” Shakira added in another tweet.

Why is Nasr facing potential execution?

According to Newsweek, which cited the blog Deadspin, 26-year-old Amir Nasr is reportedly on death row after he participated in a demonstration to support women’s rights. The protest, which occurred on September 16, led to the death of three security officials, and was decried as an "armed riot" orchestrated by the Iranian government.

In the month of November, the soccer player was arrested by Iranian authorities, and is now facing charges of "waging war against God,” according to the New York Post. He is reportedly facing execution for participating in the protests that broke out across Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the morality police after being apprehended for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The news of his potential execution has sent shockwaves around the world, with global football association FIFPRO saying on Twitter earlier this month that it is “sickened” by the news and completely supports the Iranian footballer. It also called for the removal of Nasr’s death penalty.

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women's rights and basic freedom in his country," the organisation wrote, adding that "We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment."

Image: Instagram/@Shakira/@Amirnasrazadaani