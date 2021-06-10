'Shameful': South Korean Mayor Apologises For Falling Prey To COVID-19 Vaccine Scam

A South Korean mayor had to make a public apology after his claim to secure millions of COVID vaccines shots for his city residents failed. Earlier on May 31, Kwon Young-jin, the mayor of Daegu, had announced that he had successfully inked a pact with a foreign trading company to secure 30 million doses of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID vaccine in three weeks. However, it was later found out that he was almost duped by scammers and that the deal was fake.

Apologising to people, Kwon said that his agreement was “shameful” for the entire South Korea. “It was my mistake,” Daegu Mayor later admitted at a press conference while bowing deeply. “The image of Daegu was tarnished due to my careless words. I also caused deep wounds and disappointment to the citizens suffering from Covid-19.” According to South China Morning Post, the scam was uncovered after Pfizer’s South Korean subsidiary questioned the deal.

'Damaged country's image'

Soon after the apology, President Moon Jae-in's ruling Democratic Party responded to Kwon’s grovelling apology with a statement saying “Daegu City’s vaccine phishing incident damaged the country’s international image”. It is imperative to note that the Daegu Mayor has been critical of the Moon administration's handling of the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, the South Korean administration recently announced that citizens will be allowed to go maskless from July after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The country has also planned to lift the ban on family gatherings, as announced during the interagency coronavirus response meeting for public vaccine campaign programme, reported Yonhap News Agency. Additionally, the health ministry of South Korea has decided to 'fully revise' the antivirus measures.

South Korea is expecting to vaccinate over 70 per cent of its population by late September, informed Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum. "Health authorities plan to fully revise the government's antivirus measures in late September when more than 70 per cent of people are projected to have received their first jabs," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum was quoted in ANI report. South Korea has reported 146,303 cases as of now, out of whom 1,979 have lost their lives and 136,713 have recovered.

Image: Twitter/KimSooHyun/AP