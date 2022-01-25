Shameful: US President Joe Biden Joins List Of Heads Of State Who Used Vile Abuse On-air

There are several instances when politicians misused their powers to criticise the media personnel. Sometimes the matter settled down with some negative remarks, while sometimes it went beyond the anticipations and ended with offensive language against the journalists. In the latest series, US President Joe Biden was caught on camera while using harsh words against a well-known journalist. On Monday, when POTUS Biden was addressing a press conference in the White House, a reporter from Fox News asked the President whether inflation is a political liability?

According to the video, which is now viral on social media platforms, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high. Replying to the reporter, Biden said sarcastically, "It's a great asset. More inflation." However, he did not end here and went on to say, "What a stupid son of a bitch." According to multiple media reports, POTUS Biden was probably had no idea that the microphone he was using was still on. Apprehending criticism from all walks of life as the video of the incident went viral, the 79-year-old Democratic leader reached out to the reporter within an hour of the incident with the apology. Doocy said Biden told him, "It’s nothing personal, pal."

Trump maintains highest rank in terms of abusing journalists

It is worth mentioning Biden was not the first leader who abused the media personnel publicly during a press conference. Surprisingly, the list is too long. Notably, former US President Donald Trump maintains the highest ranking in terms of abusing journalists. According to a report by Business Insider, Trump was caught at least eight times, wherein he could be heard criticising media personnel during a presser when he was holding the topmost rank of the country. The report said, Trump on multiple occasions, called journalists "terrible," "fake," and "nasty," and told some that they're "never going to make it." During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump told an NBC reporter that he was a "terrible reporter". Notably, he was answering a question about "what the president would say to Americans who feel afraid of the virus".

Bolsonaro's remarks on journalists

When it comes to abusing or threatening journalists, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, maintains a very immoral record. According to a report by Reporters Without Borders, Insulting journalist is an integral part of President Erdogan’s methods. In response to criticism, he usually tries to smear his critics. If they are lucky, he just calls them "ignorant." But he is more likely to brand them as "agents of subversion," "foreign spies" or even some kind of "terrorist." Notably, Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, on multiple occasions proved that he has an extreme mentality against the journalists, who are critical of his government. According to a report by The Guardian, last year, several national media organisations stopped reporting the stories of Bolsonaro after they faced verbal attacks from the top leader. On several occasions, he called the journalists- scum, rats, extortionists, rogues, crooks, and sons of bitches.

