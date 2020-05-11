Shanghai Disneyland Reopens For Public After Three Months Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Shanghai Disneyland was reopened on May 11 after a three-month shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. According to the international media reports, thousands of visitors visited the park for the first time in three months as China gears back to normalcy. As per the reports, the themed park in China's most populous city allowed a limited number of visitors who had to pre-book their tickets, have their temperatures checked upon arrival and show a government QR code designed to prove they are not a health risk.

Social Distancing maintained

On the other hand, the staffer of the park reportedly warned people to wear masks at all times and reminded them to obey social distancing. The staff reportedly held signs which instructed "please maintain a proper social distance from other guests" and yellow lines and posters on the ground showed people where to stand when waiting. Disney reportedly said that there would be an increased frequency of sanitisation and disinfection and the park would restrict interaction between visitors and characters. Chinese state media reportedly said that despite the precautionary measures and persistent fear of new infections the tickets were sold within minutes after going on sale Friday.

Also, according to reports of an online portal, most of the attractions, performances, amusement facilities, restaurants and shops of the theme park will be open but with a controlled visitor flow. However, some of the interactive programs will remain shut, including kids' corner and theatre performances. Everyone who wishes to visit the park can check out their official website or app to get all the necessary details about the operation arrangements.

The tickets for the park can be booked online via the resort's official website or their travel partners' websites from May 8, 2020. The sale will go live from 8 a.m. with a limited number of tickets being made available each day during the initial days of reopening. However, on-site tickets have been temporarily cancelled, thus everyone will have to pre-order their tickets. For all the annual pass-holders, they must make a reservation before their arrival.

