Shanghai Replaces Fireworks With Drone Display For New Year Celebration

As the new year ringed in and people from all across the globe gathered to celebrate with music and fireworks, China's largest city Shanghai replaced the year-old tradition of fireworks and displayed around 2000 drones for New Year’s eve. It was displayed over the Huangpu River and the drones formed various shapes and patterns in the sky.

Drones displayed

The drones were fitted with multi-coloured lights that created different shapes and patterns and also a figure of a man running across the sky. According to the reports, the drones were controlled through a centralized system that made them fly in specific patterns. The drones also displayed a countdown to the New Year and displayed a huge 2020 at midnight on January 1.

Twitteratis reacted and appreciated the video that went viral after it was shared on social media. They have praised the concerns of finding alternatives to fireworks. Here are some of the reactions :

Netizens in awe

We need notes! Awesome! — KC (@CookKCEgyptian) January 1, 2020

Wow — Jo Diddley (@jot_au) January 1, 2020

That is freakin' AMAZING. Wow. — Linda Endicott (@lemonpiewriter) December 31, 2019

Beautiful & don't need the noise nor the contaminating fumes, foxes, dogs, birds... Will not be scared either, COOL! — Helena Marconell (@tarrraaaaa) December 31, 2019

Wow. I think I like this better than fireworks! — Angel (@angelfritz365) January 1, 2020

Very cool. Better than fireworks especially for animals. — Peter Kirkwood (@p_kirkwood12) January 1, 2020

Wow. That really does feel properly 21st Century. The ancient home of gunpowder moving on from fireworks to painting moving pictures in the sky with the lights of a coordinated drone swarm. Impressed. — Andrew King #FBPE #RejoinEU 🎪 (@2primates) January 1, 2020

I prefer that over fireworks!! Its time to phase out fireworks to help cleaning the air. — Greg #BanAssaultRifles🇺🇸 (@GregA1313) December 31, 2019

And no stressed out humans, pets, or wildlife. 👍 — Meg Caprino 🆘 (@calicobayfarm) January 1, 2020

