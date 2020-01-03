The Debate
Shanghai Replaces Fireworks With Drone Display For New Year Celebration

Rest of the World News

Shanghai replaced the year-old tradition of fireworks and displayed around 2000 drones for New Year’s eve over the Huangpu River with various formations.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shanghai

As the new year ringed in and people from all across the globe gathered to celebrate with music and fireworks, China's largest city Shanghai replaced the year-old tradition of fireworks and displayed around 2000 drones for New Year’s eve. It was displayed over the Huangpu River and the drones formed various shapes and patterns in the sky. 

Drones displayed

The drones were fitted with multi-coloured lights that created different shapes and patterns and also a figure of a man running across the sky. According to the reports, the drones were controlled through a centralized system that made them fly in specific patterns. The drones also displayed a countdown to the New Year and displayed a huge 2020 at midnight on January 1. 
Twitteratis reacted and appreciated the video that went viral after it was shared on social media. They have praised the concerns of finding alternatives to fireworks. Here are some of the reactions : 

Netizens in awe

Published:
COMMENT
