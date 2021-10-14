Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in June 2022 in Singapore: IISS

Singapore, 14 Oct (PTI) After two consecutive cancellations in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 scare, the International Institute for Strategic Studies' IISS Shangri-La Dialogue has been scheduled for June 2022 in Singapore for in-person diplomatic discussions.

The Dialogue will be held from June 10 to 12.

IISS–Asia Executive Director James Crabtree on Wednesday said "The IISS continues to believe in the role of face-to-face diplomacy to solve global problems.” “At a time of ever-rising interest in Asian security affairs, we look forward to welcoming delegates to Singapore for in-person diplomatic discussions next June," he added.

The 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue will be the latest in the Institute’s series of successful face-to-face events, including the IISS Manama Dialogue, which was convened in 2020, and will take place again from November 19 to 21, this year in Bahrain.

As Asia's premier security summit, the gathering, which had been held annually since 2002, allows heads of states, ministers and other senior figures from global defence and security establishments to meet in person in Singapore to discuss the region’s most pressing security challenges.

Since its 2002 launch, the Dialogue has attracted top-level military officials, diplomats, experts, commentators and defence industry executives from across the world.

The summit did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

