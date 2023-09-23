Shared Credible Allegations With India In Connection With Nijjar’s Killing, Claims Trudeau

Amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic standoff, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that he had shared credible allegations with India regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar weeks ago. However, New Delhi has maintained that Canada has not shared any information regarding Nijjar’s killing.

He made the claims while addressing a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was on a visit to Canada. “In regards to India, Canada has shared credible allegations that I talked about on Monday. With India, we did many weeks ago. We are there to work constructively with India and we hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter,” said Trudeau at a press conference.

However, New Delhi has maintained that Ottawa has not shared any specific information regarding the charges levelled by Trudeau. Trudeau, on Monday, had accused India of having potential links with the killing of a wanted Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, who was shot dead near a gurdwara in British Columbia in June this year. India, further, flagged “politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence” in Canada. The Indian government has also accused Canada of "diplomatic interference" in India's internal affairs.

US says 'coordinating' with Canada

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also asked India to take the investigation forward asserting that Washington is coordinating with Canada over the issue. Upon being asked to respond to the allegations by Trudeau, Blinken on Friday said that it was critical that the investigations by Canadian agencies proceed and asked India to cooperate in the investigation.

"We have been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues, and not just consulting, coordinating with them on this issue. And from our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceeds and it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation,” said Blinken asserting that the US is not only consulting but coordinating with Canada.

He also asserted that the US is directly engaged with the Indian government. "We've been engaged directly with the Indian government as well. And again, I think the most productive thing that can happen now is to see this investigation move forward (and) be completed. And we would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate with that investigation as well," said Blinken.

(With inputs from ANI)