Sharjah: 16-year-old Girl From Kerala Dies After Falling From Building

A 16-year-old girl from Kerala jumped to death from the sixth floor of a building in Umm Al Quwain, in the United Arab Emirates on December 8. According to the police, the girl was being treated for mental disorder for the past two months in a clinic in Sharjah. Though the death has not been officially confirmed as a suicide case by the police, the death certificate stated that the girl was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and was going through an episode of severe depression. It further said that such mental disorder causes severe mood swings and has been reportedly cited as the cause in the death notification.

Speaking to a UAE-based English daily, Ashraf Thamarassery, a social worker assisting the grieving family with legal formalities, said that her father was in Kerala at the time of the incident as was expected to return by night. The investigation into the death is still underway and an examination of the body will be carried out in a forensic lab. Umm Al Quwain Police will be questioning parents, friends, and witnesses to get more details about the background.

Similar incident within two days

The news came as shock to the Indian diaspora living in the UAE as it was the second death case after falling from a high-rise building in UAE within two days. In a similar incident, a 15-year-old girl died on December 6 after falling from the 10th floor of her building. She also hailed from Kerala and was a student of a Sharjah-based Indian-curriculum school. Police arrived at the scene and transferred the 15-year-old to Kuwaiti Hospital but the hospital declared her brought dead. Indian Embassy in UAE has provided a distress hotline 800 46342 for their expatriates and caller can discuss their issues including financial and emotional problems. The helpline will assist on the phone or schedule a meeting with a counsellor, free of cost.

(With Inputs from Agencies)