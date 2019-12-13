Shark Game 'Maneater' Lets Player Take Revenge On Humans, Release Date Out

Tripwire Interactive LLC is coming out with their latest game that will let you pretend that you're a bloodthirsty shark waiting to hurt anyone or eat anything that comes in your way. Footage from the video game was released by the company during an event at an entertainment expo in the United States. The game is named Maneater and is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

Read: New Chinese Video Game Lets Players Punch Hong Kong Protesters

Similar to Grand Theft Auto

During the launch of the trailer, Tripwire president John Gibson said that the game is similar to Grand Theft Auto and will follow three aspects - eat, explore, evolve. Gibson also said that if you compare the game with GTA, imagine yourself as shark and rest everything is similar. In the trailer, a character named Pete can be seen cleaning his boat while listening to music, John also talked about it at E3.

Read: This Video Game Will Allow Users To Play As Jesus Christ. Watch Trailer

John said that Pete is not very nice as he does some really nasty things in the game. Pete is the best fisherman in the gulf and according to him, he is also the best shark hunter. Pete disfigures a baby shark at the beginning of the game. John also explained the three facets of the game which are growth, life phases, and evolutions. John said that growth will come by eating anything you find, including humans, nutrients, etc. The more you will eat as a shark, the stronger you will grow and that will also allow you to level up your game.

Read: Sonic The Hedgehog: Fan Reactions To The Trailer Of This Popular Video Game Inspired Movie

Life phases is a phase where you will make a big jump and unlock evolutions like, you could get metallic teeth that will allow you to shred boats, You can also unlock a powerful tail that will allow you to jump higher. You can also get mutated lungs by unlocking life phases that will allow you to spend some time on the beach. Talking about the character 'Pete' John said that he is driven by the feeling of revenge following his father's death by a monstrous shark.

Read: Playing Pokemon Video Games During Childhood May Have Affected Your Brain

