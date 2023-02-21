Shark Kills Australian Tourist Swimming In Waters Off New Caledonia

An Australian tourist has died after being attacked by a shark in waters off New Caledonia in the South Pacific on February 19, reported CNN citing a news channel. The 59-year-old man was attacked by the shark while he was swimming near a pontoon at Château-Royal beach in the capital Nouméa. The incident took place around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday. as per a media report. The man was rescued by two people on a jet-ski and performed CPR, however, he didn't survive.

After the attack, authorities closed beaches in Nouméa, which is known for international tourists in the French overseas territory. Taking to Twitter, Smartraveller wrote: "#NewCaledonia: Several beaches in Noumea have been closed to swimming and water sports due to a fatal shark attack. Follow the advice of local authorities."

Shark attacks in New Caledonia

The advisory shared the list of the beaches that have been kept closed until further notice. It includes Magenta, Baie de Sainte-Marie, Chateau Royal, Anse Vata, Baie des Citrons, Ile aux Canards, and Kuendu Beach.

“Swimming and nautical activities are closed in a 300-meter coastal band until further notice,” said the Nouméa City Council in a statement.

This would be the second attack in less than a month in the same location. Earlier in January, a 49-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after being attacked by a bull shark while swimming at Château-Royal beach, reported CNN. Further, Noumea's Mayor Sonia Lagarde has ordered to keep the nearby beaches closed and capture of tiger sharks and bull sharks in surrounding waters. To capture the sharks, drones have been deployed to help in the search operation in the area until nightfall halted the operation. Also, an investigation has been underway into the attack that happened in an area watched over by lifeguards. According to World Bank data, the number of international visitors to Nouméa, known for its clear blue water and idyllic beaches, dropped sharply during the pandemic. In New Caledonia, one of the most fatal attacks took place in February 2021, when a tiger shark had attacked a yachtsman in Maître islet.