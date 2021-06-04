'She Had Suffered': South Korea’s Air Force Chief Resigns Over Assault, Death Of Woman

South Korea’s Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-Yong on Thursday turned in his resignation as he apologised and took responsibility for the suicide of a woman sergeant in the Air Force who, according to the family, was sexually assaulted by a male air force master sergeant colleague. Members alleged that the woman was put through persistent mental trauma and bullying by the male air force officers attempting to cover up the sexual abuse case and asking the victim to do a settlement with the assaulter. The 22-year-old woman sergeant in the forces killed herself in May after suffering harassment for over the past two months, according to multiple reports.

“She had suffered persistent bullying since the incident and the military only sought to conceal it, ignored her complaints and pressed her to sign a settlement,” a petition the family of the late female sergeant addressed to South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in read.

In the petition, the deceased victim’s family highlighted the involvement of three air force officials; two for the negligence of duty and one for sexually assaulting her in his car while they were returning to the military base after-dinner meeting in March. As the case blew up, leading to the national outcry and protests, South Korea Air Force dismissed two officers for dereliction of duty and compulsion, and a third of sexual abuse as President Jae-in ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

“I would like to extend my apology to the citizens and deep condolences to the deceased person and her family. I feel heavy responsibility and offer my resignation,” South Korea’s Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee’s statement read. The South Korean Air Force Chief was appointed in September, 2020.

Air Force master sergeant arrested

The woman’s family filed a petition with Moon’s office last week demanding to hold those accountable to justice. The petition was signed by more than 326,000 South Koreans. Moon ordered a probe into how the South Korea Air Force handled the sexual assault case. The Air Force dismissed the two supervisors involved in Lee’s case, without any clarification. On Friday, the military prosecutors raided the offices of the Air Force Military Police including the victim’s headquarters and several other bases, the defense ministry informed in a statement. Defense Ministry said that the Air Force master sergeant was taken under arrest yesterday.