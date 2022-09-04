Eyes Moist, Sheikh Hasina Recalls Horror Of Family's Massacre, Thanks India For Shelter

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recounted the horror of her family's assassination and past traumas in an interview with ANI on Sunday. She recalled how she changed her identity and became a resident in Delhi's posh Pandara Road in a bid to escape the killer of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. Notably, PM Hasina's father and family members were killed in cold blood on August 15th, 1975 by senior army officers which pushed Bangladesh into political chaos and resulted in a military regime.

Sheikh Hasina Recounts horror of her family's assassination

With teary eyes and a breaking voice, Hasina shared that in 1975 she left Bangladesh to join her nuclear scientist husband in Germany. "It was the 30th of July in 1975 and family members had come to the airport to see Hasina and her sister off. Because my husband was abroad, I used to live with my parents in the same house. So that day everybody was there, my father, mother, my three brothers, two newly-wedded sisters-in-law, everybody was there. So all the siblings and their spouses. They came to the airport to see us off. And we met father, mother. That was the last day".

"On August 15, I heard this news and it was unbelievable that someone who is a Bengali can do this. Still, my husband and I didn't know what exactly had happened. We only knew that there was a coup and then we heard my father was assassinated. But we didn't know all family members were assassinated", said Sheikh Hasina.

She further said that India was the only country that extended help as then PM Indira Gandhi immediately sent information and offered to provide security and shelter. Then Sheikh Hasina decided to move to Delhi in a hope that from Delhi they will be able to go back to Bangladesh and get to know how many members of her family are still alive. The then Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Humayun Rashid Chaudhary was the first person to inform her about her family's massacre.

Holding back her tears, PM Hasina said, "It was a very difficult time. For a few moments, I didn't know where I was. But I thought about my sister, she is, actually, she's 10 years younger than me. So, I thought about how she will take it. It is so difficult for her. Then when we returned to Delhi, at first they put us in a house with all security, because they were also worried about us".

On being asked if she felt of being a possible target, Hasina said, "There was news after my parents were killed the miscreants carried out attacks at the three houses of other relatives. Almost 18 members, mostly my relatives and then some maid servants and their children and then some guests, my uncle was among those killed. The conspirators had a goal that no one from Bangabandhu's family should ever come back to power," she said

Hasina said, "My younger brother was only 10 years old, so they did not spare him too".

'Lived in Delhi with Psuedo Identity': PM Hasina

Till 1981, Hasina lived in Delhi under a different name, with a pseudo identity. However, many people back in Bangladesh wanted her to lead the Awami League party just like her father did.

"Then on August 24, we returned to Delhi and came to know that nobody from my family survived. I met Prime Minister Gandhi and she made all the arrangements for us, a job for my husband and this Pandara Road house. So first 2-3 years actually it was very difficult to accept the fact, my children, my son was only 4-years-old and my daughter, she's younger, both of them used to cry to meet my parents and they still remembered my younger brother mostly," Hasina recounted.

Fighting back her emotions, PM Hasina said that then she realised so much has been lost and it was time to do something. "This crime not only killed my father but changed the entire ideology of our Liberation war. The killers were haunting us even though we changed our names and lived with different identities. I wanted to come back to my country. But taking responsibility for such a big party, I never thought about it".

PM Hasina's fight for justice

However, Hasina visited different countries and addressed a public meeting in London's York Hall on 16th August 1980 demanding punishment for her father's killers. She stated that the killers received all types of facilities and immunity even though they admitted their crime and were very vocal about it. She continued with the campaign roping in many eminent people.

"On one hand I lost my entire family, and other hands I cannot even ask for justice. Justice was denied. Again, in the end of 1980,81, I returned to Delhi. However, by this time there was another important development in Bangladesh. Awami League had a conference, and declared me as the president of the party in my absence" said Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina then moved to Bangladesh and now has reached the top position in the country's political arena.

(Image: ANI)