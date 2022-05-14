Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Demise: UAE To Observe 40 Days Of Mourning

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13. The cause of death is not yet known. According to WAM, the nation will observe a 40-day state of mourning and flags will be flown at half-mast from May 13. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced that the work in ministries, departments and all the entities will remain suspended for three days from 14 May to 17 May.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's journey to the Crown

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born in 1948 in Al Ain in Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan and Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed Al Nahyan. He was married to Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Al Mazrouei and the couple have eight children.

On 1 February 1969, Zayed Al Nahyan was nominated as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He was appointed as the Head of the Department of Defence in Abu Dhabi on 2 February, 1969. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan remained ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of UAE from 2004 to 2022. He took over as President of the United Arab Emirates in November 2004, after his father, Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan died.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the second President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He suffered a stroke in 2014 and underwent surgery, after which, the UAE President remained in stable condition.

World's tallest building renamed in honour of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The world's tallest man-made structure was renamed Burj Khalifa in honour of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the year 2010. The name of the building was changed from its original name, Burj Dubai after Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid $10 billion to Dubai for helping it in paying the debt.

According to Forbes, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was one of the world's wealthiest monarchs. He had control over 97.8 billion barrels of reserves and used to run one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets worth $830 billion.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development to ensure the prosperity of the people. He allocated AED 300 billion (₹63,28,87,26,09,000) to the Emirates Science, Technology and Innovation Higher Policy, with the goal to create a secure future for the coming generations which does not get affected by changes in the oil market.

