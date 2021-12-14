Two brothers from Nepal who are among the most renowned Sherpa guides set off on Monday for a global expedition in which they will conquer the highest mountain peaks on each of the world's seven continents. Along with the two brothers, Mingma Sherpa and Chhang Dawa Sherpa, their younger brother Tashi Lakpa has joined this time on the international trek that will take them across both the North and South Poles. The three Sherpa brothers have departed from Kathmandu on Monday on a journey to Antarctica with the goal of climbing seven peaks, as per The Himalayan Times.

Mingma Sherpa and Chhang Dawa Sherpa have ascended all 14 of the world's highest mountain peaks, all of which are located in Asia, while, Tashi Lakpa, has climbed six of those peaks. During an interview with the Associated Press, Mingma said, “We were the first brothers to climb all 14 highest mountains in the world and now we are setting out to climb the highest peaks in the seven continents and reach both the Poles to become the ‘grand slam brothers of mountaineering' in the climbing community.”

Sherpa brothers to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica

The Nepali siblings will begin their expedition by climbing Mount Vinson and then they will ski to the South Pole. The Vinson which is 4,892m high, also called the Geographic South Pole, is the highest mountain in Antarctica and the South Pole. They will further climb the top summits of five additional continents after Mount Vinson in Antarctica, and later the North Pole.

Furthermore, Seven Summits Treks which is Nepal's largest adventure organiser, is run by these brothers in Kathmandu. Due to their knowledge and reputation as the most famous sherpas in Nepal's highlands, the majority of climbers on Mount Everest sign up with their firm, Associated Press reported. According to Thaneswar Guragai, manager of Seven Summit Treks, the crew will spend nearly a month in Antarctica trying to climb Mount Vinson and then skiing the final degree (the South Pole). If the team succeeds, they will be considered to be the first three siblings to achieve it, along with the first Nepali team to do so, The Himalayan Times reported.

In addition to this, Mingma and Chhang Dawa Sherpa carry the Guinness World Record, under the title "World's First Siblings to Climb All 8000ers". Meanwhile, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa who is an adventure expert holds the Guinness World Record for ascending Mount Everest without utilising supplemental oxygen at the age of 20.

(Image: AP)