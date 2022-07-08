Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Jacinda Ardern, Boris Johnson & More World Leaders Mourn Demise

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's demise following an assassination attempt on him on Friday has sent shockwaves across the world as condolences poured in from his political contemporaries. The former Japanese leader was fired upon while he was addressing an election campaign event in a country where political and gun violence incidents are extremely uncommon.

While apprising his predecessor's health situation earlier in the day, Fumio Kishida, the incumbent premier of Japan, told the media that Abe was in "critical condition," and referred to the shooting as a "despicable and barbaric act." Kishida went on to say that the incident is an assault on democracy. Furthermore, the White House, in an official statement, decried the "violent attack" and stated that it was closely monitoring the situation while sending its condolences to Abe's bereaved family and the Japanese community.

Boris Johnson to Jacinda Ardern, condolences pour in over Shinzo Abe's demise

Former US President Donald Trump described the attack on Shinzo Abe as "absolutely devastating" and lauded the former Japanese Prime Minister as a "truly great man" and a true friend of his and America in a post on Truth Social. The news of the "despicable attack," according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left him "utterly appalled and saddened." Johnson tweeted, "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

Taking to Twitter, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern wrote, "So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core."

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.



His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.



The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, described Abe as a "true friend" and a "fierce defender of multilateralism and democratic values," and shared on Twitter that he was "shocked and saddened" by the "cowardly attack" on him. He tweeted, "It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of @AbeShinzo I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man. Japan, Europeans mourn with you. My sincerest condolences to his wife and family."

It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of @AbeShinzo



I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man.



Japan, Europeans mourn with you.



My sincerest condolences to his wife and family. https://t.co/AH9JA5s4U0 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 8, 2022

Russia, Australia and Taiwan express grief on Shinzo Abe's death

While speaking at the G20 summit in Indonesia, Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, expressed his condolences and said that he was unaware of the motivation behind the attack while speaking to reporters prior to a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, adding that "there will likely be an investigation."

"Our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted. Meanwhile, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's president, called Abe a "true friend of Taiwan." "He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations," she wrote on Facebook.

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you. pic.twitter.com/ms9Va9OPN4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

European Commission chief Ursula Von Der Leyen, wrote on Twitter, "A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away. I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan. This brutal and cowardly murder of @AbeShinzo shocks the whole world."

A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.



I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan.



This brutal and cowardly murder of @AbeShinzo shocks the whole world. pic.twitter.com/ztSJnlDsi6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 8, 2022

Image: AP