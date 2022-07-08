Shinzo Abe Did 'very Well as Prime Minister': Fumio Kishida Pays Homage To Ex-Japan PM

"Shinzo Abe had done very well as Prime Minister," an emotional Japanese PM Fumio Kishida recalled as he paid tribute to the former Prime Minister who was assassinated on Friday. Abe was shot at while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara. He passed away at the hospital later.

Recalling the former Prime Minister who led several important reforms across sectors in the country, Fumio Kishida said, "Shinzo Abe had done very well as Prime Minister. That's kind of a great achievement in the current situation. As a government and a democratic party, we respect Shinzo Abe. The Japanese people are thinking about defending democracy. He supported the current government very much, his work was based on his achievements."

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead

In a development that has sent shockwaves across the globe, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan's history, Shinzo Abe passed away after being shot at twice during an election campaign in Nara on Friday. Abe was taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city where the doctors tried their best to save his life. However, their efforts proved futile.

Notably, Abe was shot at while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors, i.e the Upper House. Following this, police arrested Yamagami on the suspicion of murder as he didn't run away from the spot and was apprehended with a weapon in his hand.

(Image: AP/@ShinzoAbe/Instagram)