'Shinzo Abe Had Wounds On Neck And Chest; Heart Got Damaged': Doctors On Leader's Demise

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s doctors have revealed said that the wounds had damaged his heart and he showed no vital signs of life when he was brought to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City. Following the leader's demise, his doctors addressed the press and informed that they performed a blood transfusion on the former PM but they were unable to save his life. Abe died at 3:05 PM (local time) after a man shot him around 11:30 AM in Nara while delivering a speech.

"The wound reached the heart and the heart was damaged causing bleeding," Dr Fukushima added.

Noting that they can only inform about the treatment, the medical experts stated that they were unable to find the bullet. However, Dr Fukushima noted that “maybe later” they would locate the bullet which damaged Abe’s heart and ultimately took his life. He also said that it cannot be determined which bullet caused the death. But, it has been informed that the bullet reached Abe's heart and the organ was damaged. The team noted that there were 'wounds on neck and chest', adding that they 'tried to stop the bleeding'.

Further detailing Abe’s medical condition, the team said that the 67-year-old suffered two wounds in the chest at a distance of 5 centimetres. They said that there was a large haemorrhage which made it difficult for them to stop the bleeding as the wound had already reached the heart’s wall.

"He fell into cardiopulmonary arrest at the scene of the crime," Dr Fukushima added.

Noting that his attacker came from behind, the medical team said that the wound was in the front. However, the doctors refused to comment on the direction of the attack.

Dr Fukushima added, “I do not know from which angle the gunman shot but at least the wound was in the front."

Shinzo Abe shot dead in Nara

Japan's longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s upper house election. Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister passed away at the age of 67. Even though he left the Japanese PM’s office in 2020 citing health concerns, he never left the public eye and remained an influential personality in the country.

Abe was deemed “unresponsive” as the medics airlifted him to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture and fell into cardiopulmonary arrest. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s attacker Tetsuya Yamagami waited diagonally behind the leader before the attack which took place as the leader delivered the speech.