Shinzo Abe In 'critical Condition' After 'barbaric And Malicious' Attack: Japan PM Kishida

Giving an update on he health of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was shot at, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Abe is currently in a "critical condition." Speaking to the press in Tokyo, an emotional Kishida informed that currently, doctors are doing everything they can to help him recover from the shock. Deeply saddened by the unprecedented attack on the former Japanese PM, Kishida said, "I am hoping and praying that Abe will survive this."

Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. Emergency Services informed that he suffered a cardio and pulmonary arrest shortly after being attacked. He was airlifted to a prefectural hospital and is in critical condition.

Attack on Abe is 'barbaric & malicious': Kishida

PM Kishida also described the shooting as "barbaric and malicious." Denouncing the attack, Kishida added that the government will do everything to meet any possible scenario at the time coming.

PM Modi 'deeply distressed' after Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan." Both leaders have met with each other multiple times and PM Modi regards Abe as his "most dependable and valuable friend".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Indonesia to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Summit, said on the sidelines of the event, "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan...This is a very, very sad moment. And we’re awaiting news from Japan".

