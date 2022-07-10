Shinzo Abe Killing: Japan Police Admits 'undeniable Problems' With Ex-PM's Security

As the world mourns the assassination of Japan's beloved ex-PM Shinzo Abe, the local police on Saturday admitted that there were "undeniable" flaws with the guarding and safety measures of the leader during his campaign in Nara City. Speaking to reporters, the head of Nara prefectural police, Tomoaki Onizuka, promised to launch an investigation to reach the core of the security lapse that presumably led to the brutal assassination of Abe. However, he did not outline the details of specific shortcomings of the security plan.

"I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Tomoaki said, adding that the urgent matter for the department is to "conduct a thorough investigation to clarify what happened." He also felt responsible for the failure to arrange adequate safety covers that led to the shooting of the longest-serving Japanese PM. "As the regional police chief responsible for safety and security of the region, I took necessary steps and built structures for security and guarding," he added as the police are being bombarded with questions about why the officials were unable to predict the fatal attack.

Moreover, Cops on duty at the venue where Abe was shot didn't recognise a suspicious man in the crowd until hearing the first gunshot, reported NHK, Japan's public broadcaster.

Shinzo Abe killing

The death of Abe has left a hole in the hearts of Japanese citizens. The 67-year-old politician was shot from behind with a homemade gun minutes after he took the stage during election campaigns in Nara City. He collapsed immediately and was said to be "unresponsive" when airlifted to the nearest prefectural hospital. Abe was pronounced dead despite a major blood transfusion carried out by medics.

Police nabbed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami from the spot on suspicion of murder. The former member of Japan navy later confessed to his crime saying that he had shot Abe with an "intention to kill" because of a personal grudge against the leader over rumours of his association with some unnamed organisation.

Sunday elections run as planned in Japan

Despite the atmosphere of shock and grief over the unprecedented demise of Abe Japan did not scrap the Upper House elections planned for Sunday. While campaigning by leaders continued through Saturday, voting began as planned at 7 am local time but under tightened security. According to analysts, cited by BBC, the Shinzo Abe's killing could turn beneficial for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), of which he was the significant leader.

(Image: AP)