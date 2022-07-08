Shinzo Abe Passes Away: How Ex-PM's Tenure Solidified Japan's Bilateral Ties With India

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech. The leader was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in western Japan's Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital, but was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister before quitting for health reasons in 2020. The suspected gunman has been arrested by the police.

Tributes poured in for Shinzo Abe from across the world following his untimely demise. Many world leaders recalled their association with the leader and highlighted those equations as they paid their last respects. Among them was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded Abe's work in enhancing India-Japan ties.

Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Noting the same, India has announced one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for the Japanese leader, PM Modi announced.

Here's how Shinzo Abe's tenure encouraged & solidified Japan-India ties

Formation of QUAD

In the Indo-Pacific architecture, India and Japan came closer during Shinzo Abe's tenure. In early 2007, Abe had proposed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue under which India would join a formal multilateral dialogue with Japan, Australia and the United States.

However, it collapsed soon. But in 2017, after China's increasing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, the QUAD was revived and the four countries met in Manila on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in November 2017.

India-China stand-offs

Japan solidly stood with India through the Chinese Aggression. During the Doklam standoff, near the Sikkim-Tiben-Bhutan trijunction, Japan backed India and said there should be no attempt to change the status quo on the ground by the force.

Bonhomie with Narendra Modi

Abe shared deep relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had called Modi his "most dependable and valuable friend". Even when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat , Abe had invited him to Japan and the Indian leader accepted it with multiple visits.

Under Modi, India and Japan's ties became more fruitful. During Abe's visit in 2015, India decided to introduce a bullet train project with Japan's help. Both countries also set up the Act East Forum and engaged in projects in the Northeast.

The Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC), which has 108 Rudraksha installed and a roof shaped like Shiv Linga, was inaugurated by PM Modi on July 14, 2021. It was built with financial assistance from Japan. Shinzo Abe also attended Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, visited Sabarmati Ashram and held a roadshow with PM Modi in Ahmedabad.

In 2017, when Abe arrived in Ahmedabad, the foundation stone for India's first bullet train was laid, apart from further push to maritime security, quality infrastructure, and Indo-Pacific strategy among others. Under Abe, Japan has invested more than $32 billion in India.

During his tenure, India and Japan also signed a civil nuclear agreement, which will allow Tokyo to supply nuclear reactors, fuel and technology to India. Abe has also been a valuable G-7 leader for India.

Abe was also wooed by the UPA government under Dr Manmohan Singh. Abe, when he visited India in his first stint in 2006-07, and even addressed the Parliament. He also delivered his famous "Confluence of the Two Seas" speech in August 2007.

Earlier this year in January, Abe was conferred the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau. He had then said, "As former Prime Minister of Japan and in my capacity as a member of the House of Representatives, I am determined to do my utmost to continue contributing to the development of bilateral relations."