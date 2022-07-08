Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s attacker Tetsuya Yamagami waited diagonally behind the leader before the attack which took place as the 67-year-old delivered the speech ahead of Sunday’s Upper House election. In the latest clip that emerged in the aftermath of the attack on Thursday, Yamagami can be seen wearing casual clothes and covering his face with a mask. He is said to be in his 40s and in one instance, he can be seen using a phone possibly to deviate focus of the crowd.

The video also evidently shows the handmade weapon that Yamagami used to attack Abe wrapped in black tape which he used to shoot Abe twice until the former Japanese PM collapsed. Earlier, while addressing the press, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said that Abe was in a “very grave situation” and said that it was “too soon” to comment on the motive behind the attack.

However, NHK reported citing police that Yamagami told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Shinzo Abe and targeted him with the intention to kill. According to Kyodo News, Yamagami said that he had “no grudge against Abe's political beliefs". Meanwhile, as per Japanese media reports, Abe was "unresponsive" while being airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture and is in cardiopulmonary arrest.

Shinzo Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi who is also the Japanese Defence Minister, told reporters in Tokyo that the former Japanese PM is currently receiving a blood transfusion in hospital and that attempts are being made to save his life. He denounced the attack as 'unacceptable'. as per reports.

What we know about Tetsuya Yamagami?

Local Japanese media reports have stated that the police have named Abe's shooting suspect Tetsuya Yamagami. Fuji TV stated that he was a former maritime Self Defense Force member for about three years, until around 2005. He used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM. It is also known that the man, who is said to be in his 40s, did not run away even after Abe collapsed to the ground. The police have taken the man into custody and an investigation has been launched.

(Image: Republic)