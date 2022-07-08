Shinzo Abe 'truly Lived A Meaningful Life In The Service Of Others': Dalai Lama

As leaders and diplomats around the world mourn the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tibetian spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, recalled Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister as a great leader who was renowned for bolstering bilateral ties and maintaining a healthy relationship with every world leader he came across.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, considered Abe as a 'dear friend' and to honour the Japanese leader, has announced a day of mourning on July 9 in India.

'Abe truly lived a meaningful life'

The Dalai Lama while reacting to the horrific assassination of the former Japanese PM, said that he was 'deeply saddened'.

"Abe Shinzo (former Japanese PM) has passed away following a gunshot attack this morning. I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and members of your family," the Dalai Lama said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader also acknowledged Shinzo Abe as a friend and appreciated his friendship and the support that the latter had accorded towards preserving the Buddhist culture, heritage, and identity. "Abe truly lived a meaningful life in the service of others," the Dalai Lama said.

Shinzo Abe shot dead in Nara

In a development that has sent shockwaves across the globe, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan's history, Shinzo Abe passed away after being shot at twice during an election campaign in Nara on Friday. Abe was taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city where the doctors tried their best to save his life. However, their efforts proved futile. Following this, police arrested Yamagami on the suspicion of murder as he didn't run away from the spot and was apprehended with a weapon in his hand.

Current PM Fumio Kishida paid tribute to late Abe. Recalling the former PM who led several important reforms across sectors in the country, Fumio Kishida said, "Shinzo Abe had done very well as Prime Minister."

Kishida coined this contribution as a great achievement in the current situation. the Japanese PM and his government, while paying respect to Shinzo Abe, said, "The Japanese people are thinking about defending democracy. He supported the current government very much, his work was based on his achievements."

(Image: AP)