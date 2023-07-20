'Shinzo Abe Was Getting Japan Ready For A Volatile & Uncertain World,' Says Jaishankar

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar attended the launch of the book "The Importance of Shinzo Abe" in New Delhi today, July 20. The book has been edited by Sanjaya Baru and according to the publisher, it "brings together experts from diverse backgrounds to evaluate Abe's unparalleled contribution to global security and the future of Asia and Japan-India relations. Insightful and absorbing, these definitive essays celebrate the statesman as much as the geopolitical strategist."

Speaking at the book launch, Jaishankar said that "Shinzo Abe was getting Japan ready for an uncertain, volatile and difficult world. For those of us who knew him, who worked with him, it is not very often you can you know somebody, you work with a lot of people. I found (in) him a very interesting mixture of optimism and realism. Of being very international but being very deeply steeped in his own culture."

Abe prepared Japan for a new era, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar went on to add that Abe was "a person who in many way represented the hopes of a technological society but who was also very proud of heritage and tradition, and got the right balance. Now, this might sound familiar in respect of some other people closer home but that's another story. Now, as I said, I think Shinzo Abe was preparing Japan for a new era, for a different era. It was my good fortune to be in Japan at the turn of the century."

Shinzo Abe played a pivotal role in crafting a grand strategy for the Indo-Pacific region. Abe recognised the importance of a robust security and defense policy in countering regional challenges effectively. He sought to shift Japan's approach from a purely defensive stance to a more proactive one. One of his notable achievements was the reinterpretation of Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution to allow for collective self-defence. This enabled Japan to participate in collective security operations alongside its allies and contribute to regional security. He also played a crucial role in crafting the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

"The quad, to my mind is also essential for the development of India-Japan relations. The India-Japan relations, the economic side of it is developing in a certain way...our best tribute to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be obviously to work for a stronger India," the Indian Foreign Minister said.