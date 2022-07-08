Shinzo Abe's Arrested Killer Tells Police He Was 'dissatisfied' With Japan's Ex-PM: Report

The man who is suspected of killing Shinzo Abe told the police on July 8 that he didn't like the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to media reports. NHK, a Japanese television network, reported that Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, claimed that he had intended to kill Abe.

Japan's former PM was shot and killed by Yamagami on July 8 as he was giving an election speech in Nara, an area east of Osaka. According to local media reports, witnesses claimed hearing two shots fired. The gunman's home was reportedly searched, and explosives were reportedly discovered there, according to local media.

According to reports, Yamagami, a resident of Nara, had a homemade gun. After the shooting, security personnel were seen in video footage pinning him to the ground. He made no indication that he intended to flee. Yamagami was taken to the Nara Nishi Police Station after being arrested. According to NHK, he spent three years working for the Maritime Self-Defence Force before sometime in 2005.

Suspect fired two shots at Japan former PM Abe

The media agency reported that a witness observed Yamagami coming at Abe from behind. After the first shot, she didn't see anyone fall to the ground, but after the second shot, she saw Abe fall. She claimed that after the shooting, the suspect dropped his gun to the ground. While recording the leader, a member of Abe's audience unintentionally recorded the entire series of actions that resulted in Japanese former Prime Minister's demise.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect, can be seen in the video, which starts just before Abe starts speaking, standing next to a red banner close to a footpath. He seems to be taking stock of his surroundings. About a minute into the speech, Yamagami turns to the right as he approaches the speaker and stops to watch the former prime minister continue.

For about 40 seconds, Yamagami can be seen paying attention. He then gets up and grabs something from his bag. He approaches Abe at an angle from behind, closing the distance between them by several metres. A little more than two minutes into Abe's speech, the suspect then takes aim and fires without delay. A few seconds later, Yamagami fires another shot, and Abe falls. Security officers then tackle him after he takes a step backward.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: AP