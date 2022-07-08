Shinzo Abe's Attacker Says He Shot At The Former Japan PM With Intention To Kill: Report

Amid the shocking news of the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, who reportedly fired the bullet, told investigators that he intended to kill the former PM of Japan, according to reports. Notably, the police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, who is in his 40s. Intriguingly, the assailant didn't run away from the spot and was apprehended with a weapon in his hand.

According to an NHK report, citing the police, the apprehended suspect, Yamagami, informed the investigators that he was dissatisfied with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and therefore targeted Abe with an intention to kill him. However, Japan PM Fumio Kishida said it was too early to comment on the motive of the man and focused on praying for Abe's recovery. Notably, the suspect is a former maritime Self Defense Force member who used a homemade weapon to attack the former Japanese PM, according to Japan's Fuji TV.

However, police said that the shooter, Yamagami, said he has "no grudge against Abe's political beliefs".

PM Fumio Kishida says Abe's condition 'critical'

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the media over Shinzo Abe's shooting. He informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'critical' and he is praying for his recovery. Denouncing the attack, Kishida said that Abe was 'assaulted' while delivering the speech in Nara. While Kishida returned to Tokyo from campaigning, he said that all Cabinet members would be in the Japanese capital to decide on what measures shall be taken further.

Kishida also called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". He said that the government officials were "shocked" by the shooting that took place around 11:30 AM (local time) in Nara. The Japanese PM said that the medics are "trying their best" for Abe's recovery.

Notably, Abe was shot at while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors, i.e the Upper House. Following this, police arrested Yamagami on the suspicion of murder as he didn't run away from the spot and was apprehended with a weapon in his hand.