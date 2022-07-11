Shinzo Abe's Shooter Tried To Make Bomb; But Shocked Colleague Call Him 'totally Ordinary'

The ex-Japanese Maritime Self Defense personnel identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, who killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has told police on Sunday that he tried multiple attempts to "make a bomb" to assassinate the former leader but eventually decided to shoot him. He test-fired the improvised firearm at a "religious facility" that he believed was linked to the slain Japanese leader, investigative sources told Kyodo news agency.

He also said in his statement that he harboured a longstanding grudge against the ex-leader Abe who he believes was associated with a religious organization that was responsible for his mother's bankruptcy. Apparently, the shooter's mother had ended up making a humongous donation to the trust.

When police raided the home of the assailant in the western city of Nara, they confiscated guns that were similar to the pipe gun that he used to kill Abe in the city of Nara during the latter's election campaign for the parliamentary elections. He had been testing the handmade weapon's lethality ahead of the planned attack on Abe, the police stressed.

His colleagues, however, described him as a "totally ordinary man" and that the incidence linked to him had caused them shock and disbelief.

Yamagami had appeared 'earnest'

Yamagami will be tried in court for charges of murder. Shooter's former colleague employed at his previous firm Kyoto Prefecture factory told Kyodo that Yamagami had appeared "earnest" while he worked at the company for nearly a year and a half. Although his unauthorized absence and sudden departure did cause concern. The accused had also had an argument before he quit his job.

"Yamagami was hired through a dispatch agency in October 2020 and assigned to the freight department," another one of his colleagues told Japan's Kyodo news agency. He held a forklift driver's license and was a goods conveyer. "If it was work talk, he would respond, but he didn't go into his private life. He seemed mild-mannered," the former senior colleague described, also stating that his personality compared to a loner's, as he would often eat lunch alone in his car.

Tetsuya Yamagami, centre, holding a weapon, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan. Credit: Associated Press

For about six months, Yamagami had no noticeable issues at his factory job, his colleagues told the agency in statements. Further, they said, that he later indulged in repeated arguments, putting his foot down on multiple occasions, and claiming that his manner of work was "also fine" and "acceptable." The company was pushed to seek his immediate removal from the role. Yamagami had turned "confrontational," his colleagues describe, where earlier he wouldn't stray from the topic at hand.

While previously he had no problems with punctuality, discipline or attendance, the now accused shooter had started disappearing at work, and taking unauthorized leaves. At times, he came up with unfathomable health issues such as "heart problem" and other serious and life-threatening ailments, his colleagues explained. By the time his job contract ended on May 15, he had also availed all of his leaves. The disciplinary issue with ex-Japanese military personnel was described as strange for a man who had served for about three years in the Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

Expressing shock at his actions, as he gunned down the ex-Prime Minister of the country, Yamagami,'s colleagues stressed: "There were problems at work over what he did, but never once did it turn into violence. He didn't seem the type to do something huge like this." Another employee at his former employer who had interviewed Yamagami, stressed in shock: "He didn't say much and had a slightly gloomy sense to him but was totally normal. Why would he do something like this?"

In his statement to the police, Yamagami made a remark to the effect “initially, I intended to attack an executive of the group but decided to target Abe instead."