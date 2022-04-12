Shipment Of 11,000 Metric Tonnes Of Rice Dispatched From India Lands In Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka is confronting a harrowing economic crisis, neighbour India has stepped forward with humanitarian assistance to the island nation. Ahead of the new year celebrations in Sri Lanka, a shipment of 11,000 metric tonnes of rice from India arrived in Colombo on Tuesday, 12 April. Indian High Commission in Colombo shared pictures of the shipment and noted that the rice dispatched from India arrived on board ship Chen Glory.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, India has provided 16,000 metric tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka in the past week alone. The Indian High Commission further noted that the support provided by India to Sri Lanka reflects the "special bond" between the two nations. It is pertinent to mention here that people in Sri Lanka normally celebrate the new year on April 13 or April 14. Amidst the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India has been aiding the island country by providing fuel, vegetables, medicines and daily ration items.

11,000 MT rice from #India reached #Colombo on board ship Chen Glory today ahead of New Year celebration by people of 🇱🇰. 16,000 MT rice supplied under 🇮🇳's multi-pronged support to 🇱🇰 in the past week alone.These supplies which mark the special bond between 🇮🇳&🇱🇰 will continue. pic.twitter.com/PF3yE626hl — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 12, 2022

India supplies fuel to Sri Lanka

Moreover, India has also provided more than 2,70,000 metric tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka to help in easing the ongoing power crisis in the island nation. On April 6, India supplied one consignment of 36,000 Metric tonnes of petrol and 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Sri Lanka. Furthermore, India has also announced USD 1 billion as a credit to Sri Lanka to help the island nation amid the economic crisis. India's USD 1 billion (₹76,12,75,00,000) credit line is aimed at levelling out the fuel and food costs in Sri Lanka.

#Indian credit line for fuel at work!!! One consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel was delivered to #SriLanka in the last 24 hours. Total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT. pic.twitter.com/QMO8fftnXA — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 6, 2022

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is facing an economic crisis with food and fuel shortage. The economy of the island nation has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the ANI report. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has impacted the import of food, and fuel and has caused power cuts. Amid the shortage of essential goods, Sri Lanka has been seeking assistance from friendly countries. According to ANI, residents in Colombo have claimed that they have been facing a shortage of fuel, food supply and power cuts for over four hours each day.

Inputs from ANI

