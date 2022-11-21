Shiveluch Volcano, Russia's Most Active Volcano & Largest In Far East, Could Erupt Anytime

Russia's Shiveluch volcano is the most active volcano and one of the largest in the Far East. It recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to altitudes of around 13,000 ft on November 19, according to the observatory. It is the most active volcano and one of the largest in the Far East. It was observed as 'extremely high activity' by the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team. Further, they have warned of another powerful explosion that could occur at any time. According to the observatory, after the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, the Shiveluch volcano is the most active volcano.

In Kamchatka, two volcanoes awakened at the same time: Klyuchevskiy and Shiveluch. Emissions of red-hot magma from the Klyuchevskoy volcano occur with a frequency of up to 10 explosions per hour. pic.twitter.com/Ol7gefloQI — 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) November 20, 2022

“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” as stated by the observatory. Further, it shares that the ash explosions could cover up to 10 to 15 km (9.32 miles) that could occur at any time. This might also adversely affect the international and low-flying aircraft flying by the area. The dome of the volcano glows at night and is really hot, as per the Russian state media. “At night, the dome glows almost over its entire surface. Hot avalanches with a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius (1,832°F) roll down the slopes and pyroclastic flows descend," according to the observatory. The observer further explained it as observed as a rule, before a powerful paroxysmal eruption.

The Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka has become extremely active, which indicates preparation for a powerful eruption, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported. pic.twitter.com/aV7QcU8YVH — 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) November 20, 2022

The most powerful eruption that took place last on Shiveluch volcano was recorded in 2009, according to Nasa. Over the past days, the volcano has thrown out the ashes twice that flows from the slopes at a temperature of a thousand degrees. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s largest volcanoes, has its summit reaching 3,283m (10,771ft) and is also one of the peninsula’s most active ones, with an estimated 60 large eruptions in the past 10,000 years. Situated in the northernmost region, this volcano is more than three thousand meters and the nearest residential village is about 50 kilometers away.